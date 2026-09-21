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Kazakh Doctor Jailed After Audit Finds Uterine Cancer Diagnoses Billed for Male Patients

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kazakhstan

A court in Astana has sentenced urologist Boris Chen to five years in prison after a state audit revealed a systemic fraud scheme involving fake medical services provided to rural populations.

Gynecologist
Photo: Freepik by freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Gynecologist

Chen, through his companies Astana Clinic and Clinic Panacea, operated a mobile health train called "Salamat Kazakhstan." Between April 2023 and December 2024, the project billed the Social Health Insurance Fund (FSMS) for 682.9 million tenge.

The fraud was exposed when auditors found that the clinic had recorded diagnoses and treatments for male patients that were biologically impossible, including uterine cancer and other gynecological conditions. Staff members admitted the mobile unit existed primarily to generate fake billing entries; according to testimony, Chen pocketed up to 100 million tenge per trip.

Investigation and search warrants uncovered the trail of the diverted funds: a 500,000-euro villa in Valencia, Spain, registered to Chen's wife, and a Lexus LX 570 registered to a driver. The court has ordered the confiscation of both assets to the state.

The case highlights a recurring failure in Kazakhstan's digital healthcare transition. Despite the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Digital Development continuing to promote a "Unified Information System" to the Prime Minister to prevent such leaks, fictitious patient schemes have persisted and evolved since 2018. The audit raises questions regarding the oversight officials who signed off on the payment acts for the fraudulent services.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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