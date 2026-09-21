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US FAA Audit Decides if Kazakh Airlines Can Fly to United States

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Kazakhstan is currently undergoing a critical IASA (International Aviation Safety Assessment) audit conducted by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The outcome of this inspection determines whether Kazakhstan's aviation system meets the safety benchmarks required to allow its carriers direct access to US airspace.

A woman at an airport
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
A woman at an airport

From September 21 to 25, a team of US experts specializing in international aviation law, personnel licensing, airworthiness, and operations is inspecting Kazakhstan's state oversight system. The FAA is evaluating the state's ability to maintain strict control across eight critical safety elements, specifically checking if the national aviation authorities comply with ICAO standards for issuing certificates and maintaining regulatory frameworks.

This audit is the final stage of a process that began with a preliminary technical review in August 2024. For two years, the Ministry of Transport, the Civil Aviation Committee, and the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan (AAK) have been adjusting legal and infrastructural frameworks to align with US requirements.

The stakes center largely on the national carrier, Air Astana. The airline has already applied to the US Department of Transportation (DOT) for commercial operations. As part of the mission, FAA experts are scheduled to visit Air Astana's Astana office on September 24. According to officials, this visit is for data verification rather than a direct inspection of the airline as an operator.

The mission will conclude with a briefing and a written report. Until the FAA confirms that Kazakhstan's state oversight is sufficient, direct commercial flights to the United States remain off the table.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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