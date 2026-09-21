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Kazakhstan's Wealth Outpaces China and Central Asia, but Lags Behind Russia

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World Bank data for 2025 places Kazakhstan's GDP per capita based on Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) at $44,293.5. While this figure suggests a high volume of goods and services produced per resident relative to local price levels, the structural reality reveals a sharp divide between nominal wealth and actual purchasing power.

Kazakhstan
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Меридианец, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Kazakhstan

The Regional Hierarchy

Within the former Soviet space, Kazakhstan remains second only to Russia, where the PPP indicator reached $49,568.1. Kazakhstan has distanced itself from other regional peers: Belarus ($34,716), Georgia ($29,414.4), Azerbaijan ($26,112.5), and Armenia ($24,754.2).

The gap is most pronounced in Central Asia. Kazakhstan's $44,293.5 dwarfs the figures of its immediate neighbors: Turkmenistan ($22,601.6), Uzbekistan ($13,601.3), Kyrgyzstan ($9,219.5), and Tajikistan ($5,923.5).

Global Benchmarking: Middle Income vs. Developed Economies

On a global scale, Kazakhstan's PPP performance aligns it with several Eastern European and emerging economies. Its figures are comparable to Bulgaria ($44,451.1) and Turkey ($45,288.5), and exceed those of Malaysia ($41,497.7), Chile ($37,774.1), Serbia ($33,909.8), China ($29,333.3), and Mexico ($25,868.5).

However, the distance to advanced economies remains vast. For comparison, the US GDP per capita (PPP) stands at $90,026.5, followed by Germany ($75,406.7), France ($63,975.4), and Japan ($55,421.9).

The PPP Paradox: Nominal vs. Real Value

The wide discrepancy between Kazakhstan's nominal GDP per capita ($14,692.1) and its PPP value ($44,293.5) underscores a critical economic reality: local costs for services and goods are significantly lower than in the US. In essence, $14,700 spent within Kazakhstan provides a standard of living equivalent to spending $44,300 in the United States.

This PPP figure is a measure of production capacity and price adjustment; it is not a reflection of average salaries or individual household income.

Growth Drivers and Structural Risks

The World Bank reports a 6.5% growth in Kazakhstan's economy for 2025. This acceleration is attributed to two primary factors: strong internal demand and an increase in oil production following the expansion of the Tengiz field.

While the macroeconomic growth and PPP figures present a positive trajectory, these indicators contrast with microeconomic pressures. Despite the overall rise in production volume and the expansion of the energy sector, real wages in Kazakhstan have continued to decline for four consecutive quarters, suggesting that the gains from GDP growth are not trickling down to the general workforce.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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