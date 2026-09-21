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Germany Expands Economic Footprint in Algeria as French Presence Retreats

World

Germany is expanding its economic footprint in Algeria, filling voids left by a retreating French presence. Following a diplomatic chill between Paris and Algiers, Berlin has pivoted toward aggressive investment in energy, automotive manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals.

Algeria
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ludovic Courtès, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Algeria

The acceleration began after Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune's visit to Berlin in July, which yielded 31 contracts and memoranda. This shift is reflected in trade figures: annual turnover grew from $1.75 billion to $3 billion. By 2025, Germany became Algeria's fourth-largest supplier of goods.

Energy remains the primary driver. Since shifting away from Russian gas, Germany has sought new sources; the German Foreign Minister visited Algeria in August to request increased gas deliveries for winter storage. Additionally, the EU-priority SoutH2 Corridor project aims to transport 4 million tons of Algerian "green" hydrogen annually to Germany via Tunisia, Italy, and Austria.

In the LNG sector, Germany's VNG and Algeria's Sonatrach signed a supply contract that includes an agreement to reduce methane emissions.

Investment has also diversified into other industries:

  • Automotive: Opel, in partnership with the Halil group, is launching a plant in Algeria. Stellantis reports this will be Opel's largest production facility outside Europe.
  • Pharmaceuticals: The Algerian company Saidal has partnered with Boehringer Ingelheim.
  • Logistics: Air Algérie established a direct flight route between Algiers and Berlin.

This German expansion coincides with a contraction of French business. Trade between Algeria and France dropped from €11.2 billion in 2024 to €8.6 billion between August 2025 and July 2026. The Montaigne Institute reports that 600 French companies went bankrupt in 2025 due to the political crisis. Algeria intends to further reduce imports from France, a move linked to the rise of right-wing forces and anti-Algerian sentiment ahead of France's 2027 presidential elections.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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