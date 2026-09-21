Major Counterfeit Medicine Operation Exposed in India's Bengaluru

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The Karnataka Drug Control Department has seized pharmaceutical products worth ₹3.38 crore during a raid on a warehouse in Bengaluru. The haul includes expired medications, injection vials, and drugs featuring forged labels of multinational pharmaceutical companies.

Inspectors found that the operators were allegedly relabelling low-cost or expired medicines to pass them off as high-end products. This practice allows substandard or obsolete drugs to re-enter the supply chain under the guise of expensive, reputable brands.

Officials are currently investigating the origin of the stock and tracking whether these counterfeit and expired medicines have already reached patients or pharmacies. The probe focuses on the logistics of the relabelling operation and the specific distribution networks used to move the forged products into the market.