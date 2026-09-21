Kazakhstan's Wealth Gap Widens as Top 75 Net Worth Hits $60.8 Billion

The combined assets of Kazakhstan's wealthiest individuals have grown 2.5 times over the last 15 years, rising from $23.93 billion in 2012 to $60.84 billion, according to analysis by Forbes Kazakhstan.
The growth is heavily skewed toward a small circle of elites. Nearly half of the total wealth-49.1%-is held by the top five individuals. The top ten alone control 66% of the combined $60.8 billion fortune.
The biggest increases in net worth were recorded by:
Forbes notes that the surge is not solely due to organic business growth, but also to shifts in data transparency. Key factors include:
The number of billionaires in the country rose from five to nine. Their collective wealth increased from $12.3 billion to $39.2 billion. Out of 131 businesspeople who have appeared on the list over 15 years, only 20 have maintained their positions consistently.
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