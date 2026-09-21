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Kazakhstan's Wealth Gap Widens as Top 75 Net Worth Hits $60.8 Billion

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The combined assets of Kazakhstan's wealthiest individuals have grown 2.5 times over the last 15 years, rising from $23.93 billion in 2012 to $60.84 billion, according to analysis by Forbes Kazakhstan.

The capital of Kazakhstan, Astana
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
The capital of Kazakhstan, Astana

Concentration of Capital

The growth is heavily skewed toward a small circle of elites. Nearly half of the total wealth-49.1%-is held by the top five individuals. The top ten alone control 66% of the combined $60.8 billion fortune.

Who Gained the Most

The biggest increases in net worth were recorded by:

  • Vyacheslav Kim: +$7.6 billion
  • Dinara and Timur Kulibayev: +$4.1 billion each
  • Bulat Utemuratov: +$3.8 billion

Drivers of Growth

Forbes notes that the surge is not solely due to organic business growth, but also to shifts in data transparency. Key factors include:

  • Expanded Scope: The ranking grew from 50 to 75 participants.
  • Public Listings: IPOs and the listing of major companies forced the disclosure of ownership structures and asset values.
  • Market Valuation: 2021 saw a record 50% jump in total wealth to $37.7 billion, driven primarily by the stock market valuation of large fintech assets.

Billionaire Class Expansion

The number of billionaires in the country rose from five to nine. Their collective wealth increased from $12.3 billion to $39.2 billion. Out of 131 businesspeople who have appeared on the list over 15 years, only 20 have maintained their positions consistently.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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