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Uzbekistan Begins Construction of 1.5 GW Wind Farm Worth $2.6 Billion

World » Asia » Central Asia » Uzbekistan

Construction has started on a 1.5 GW wind power plant in the Karakalpakstan region. The project is being developed with Saudi company ACWA Power as a primary partner.

Wind power plants on green hills under the blue sky
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Sergey Vyugin is licensed under All rights reserved
Wind power plants on green hills under the blue sky

The site was selected specifically for its high average wind speeds to maximize turbine output. Once operational, the facility will integrate 1.5 GW of capacity into Uzbekistan's national grid, shifting a portion of the country's energy load from traditional sources to renewables.

The project is scheduled for commissioning in 2027.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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