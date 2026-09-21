Tajik-Chinese mining company starts producing 30,000 tonnes of electrolytic lead yearly

The Tajik-Chinese Mining Company has commissioned a production chain expansion project in the Sughd region, shifting its operational model from raw material smelting to high-purity metal refining. The project, inaugurated on September 21, 2026, establishes a full integrated cycle of mining, enrichment, metallurgy, and processing in northern Tajikistan.

From Smelting to Refining: Capacity Increases

The company has expanded its capabilities beyond the initial 50,000-tonne annual capacity for crude lead established in 2017. The new industrial assets now include production lines for:

Electrolytic lead: 30,000 tonnes per year;

30,000 tonnes per year; Electrolytic silver: 50 tonnes per year;

50 tonnes per year; Copper matte: 600 tonnes per year.

The transition to these refined products followed the commissioning of a matte converter in January 2025, which moved the project from construction to trial production. The electrolytic lead and silver lines entered trial operation throughout 2026.

Upstream Upgrades: Mining and Enrichment

To feed the refinery, the company upgraded its upstream capacity. Mining and enrichment output is being scaled from 4 million to 6 million tonnes per year. Currently, the enrichment plant has been reconstructed to reach a capacity of 5 million tonnes per year, increasing ore recovery rates and reducing energy consumption per unit.

Infrastructure and Environmental Assets

The facility operates within the Tajik-Chinese Industrial Zone, covering 690,000 square meters in Istiklol. Along with the metallurgical expansion, the company is deploying the following physical environmental controls:

Water Circuit: A closed-loop water system that treats and recirculates water for dust suppression and enrichment processes.

A closed-loop water system that treats and recirculates water for dust suppression and enrichment processes. Waste Reduction: Implementation of waste rock sorting at the enrichment plant to reduce tailing volumes at the source.

Implementation of waste rock sorting at the enrichment plant to reduce tailing volumes at the source. Energy: Construction of a photovoltaic power plant to reduce reliance on the traditional grid and transition the facility toward renewable energy sources.

These assets mark the evolution of the site from a 2014 memorandum of cooperation into a functional industrial park capable of processing low-grade ores into finished high-value metals.