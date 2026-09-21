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Tajik-Chinese mining company starts producing 30,000 tonnes of electrolytic lead yearly

World » Asia » Central Asia » Tajikistan

The Tajik-Chinese Mining Company has commissioned a production chain expansion project in the Sughd region, shifting its operational model from raw material smelting to high-purity metal refining. The project, inaugurated on September 21, 2026, establishes a full integrated cycle of mining, enrichment, metallurgy, and processing in northern Tajikistan.

From Smelting to Refining: Capacity Increases

The company has expanded its capabilities beyond the initial 50,000-tonne annual capacity for crude lead established in 2017. The new industrial assets now include production lines for:

  • Electrolytic lead: 30,000 tonnes per year;
  • Electrolytic silver: 50 tonnes per year;
  • Copper matte: 600 tonnes per year.

The transition to these refined products followed the commissioning of a matte converter in January 2025, which moved the project from construction to trial production. The electrolytic lead and silver lines entered trial operation throughout 2026.

Upstream Upgrades: Mining and Enrichment

To feed the refinery, the company upgraded its upstream capacity. Mining and enrichment output is being scaled from 4 million to 6 million tonnes per year. Currently, the enrichment plant has been reconstructed to reach a capacity of 5 million tonnes per year, increasing ore recovery rates and reducing energy consumption per unit.

Infrastructure and Environmental Assets

The facility operates within the Tajik-Chinese Industrial Zone, covering 690,000 square meters in Istiklol. Along with the metallurgical expansion, the company is deploying the following physical environmental controls:

  • Water Circuit: A closed-loop water system that treats and recirculates water for dust suppression and enrichment processes.
  • Waste Reduction: Implementation of waste rock sorting at the enrichment plant to reduce tailing volumes at the source.
  • Energy: Construction of a photovoltaic power plant to reduce reliance on the traditional grid and transition the facility toward renewable energy sources.

These assets mark the evolution of the site from a 2014 memorandum of cooperation into a functional industrial park capable of processing low-grade ores into finished high-value metals.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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