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Visa Fees and Currency Caps: The Financial Hurdle for Turkmen Students in Uzbekistan

World » Asia » Central Asia » Turkmenistan

A one-year student visa for Uzbekistan costs $511. At the official exchange rate, this is 1,788.5 manats. For many Turkmen students, however, paying this fee is now a matter of luck and timing.

Students studying
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
Students studying

As the academic year begins, Uzbekistan has become an increasingly popular destination for Turkmen graduates due to cultural proximity and the availability of entrance exams in Russian and Uzbek. But the ability to actually depart depends on the state's currency conversion system.

By September 12, less than two weeks after the conversion window opened, many applicants were told the monthly government-mandated limit had already been exhausted. This leaves students waiting for the October quota, with no guarantee that the second limit will be available when needed.

The system is further complicated by how banks distribute these funds: students receive the limit for the first half of the academic year in one month and the second half in the next. Despite this, visa fees must typically be paid in full for the entire year upfront.

While these limits apply to the general public, access remains open for those with connections. Observations indicate that bank managers may authorize conversions upon receiving a call from government officials or after accepting bribes from families seeking an audience in private offices.

The Army Deadline

For male students, the currency shortage creates a critical risk: the military draft. Those who fail to leave the country for their studies by September 30 face conscription into the Turkmen army, an institution widely avoided due to reports of hazing and poor conditions.

To avoid the draft, parents are forced to buy US dollars on the black market. The cost is approximately five times higher than the official rate, totaling roughly 9,200 manats-an amount equivalent to three months' salary for a public sector employee with a university degree.

Military enlistment offices may grant a 20-day grace period for students to exit the country, though these extensions are reportedly obtained through bribes paid to officers.

This financial and bureaucratic delay has practical consequences in Uzbekistan. As Turkmen students struggle to arrive, dormitory spaces and affordable rental housing in cities like Tashkent, Samarkand, and Bukhara are being filled. Furthermore, late arrivals face the risk of academic failure or expulsion after the first session due to missed coursework.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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