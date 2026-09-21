Oil Traffic Through Strait of Hormuz Drops 77% in Second Quarter of 2026

Oil traffic through the Strait of Hormuz dropped 77% in the second quarter of 2026, falling to 4.9 million barrels per day compared to 20.9 million in the first half of 2025.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by NASA, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ STS004-37-716 - Strait of Hormuz

The decline in Hormuz triggered a ripple effect in the Strait of Malacca. Because these routes function sequentially, volumes through the Malacca Strait decreased by 28%, from 23.2 million to 16.6 million barrels per day.

Shipments shifted toward high-risk areas and narrow corridors rather than the Cape of Good Hope, which saw only a 3% increase. Traffic grew in the following locations:

Bab al-Mandab: up 93% to 8.1 million barrels per day;

Panama Canal: up 39%;

Suez Canal (including the SUMED system): up 18%;

Turkish Straits (Bosphorus and Dardanelles): up 11%.

Combined flow across eight primary maritime corridors fell 22%, from 73.2 million to 56.8 million barrels per day. Energy Analytics reports that part of this decrease results from the elimination of "double counting" during volume tracking across different route segments, rather than an actual cut in production.

The 11% traffic increase in the Turkish Straits impacts Kazakh oil exports. The Bosphorus and the port of Novorossiysk serve as the primary exit points for the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC). This surge in traffic turns the CPC route into a point of critical pressure in global logistics.