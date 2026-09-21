India joins 'Partners for Multilateralism' to drive UN governance reforms

India will participate in the first meeting of the 'Partners for Multilateralism' at the United Nations, joining a new group of nations seeking to reform global governance. The initiative, launched by Brazil, Canada, Kenya, and the European Union, brings together mid-sized and developing powers to address global crises outside the traditional dominance of superpowers.

The forum specifically targets the restructuring of the UN to make it more inclusive and capable of handling current international conflicts. By joining this group, New Delhi signals its intent to shift global cooperation away from a bipolar or unipolar dynamic toward a system where a broader range of nations hold decision-making power.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to lead the Indian delegation. His presence marks a move to consolidate India's position as a primary voice for the Global South and a driver of institutional change within the UN framework.