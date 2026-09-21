Six Kazakh Cities Under Air Stagnation Alert for September 20

Kazhydromet has issued a warning for adverse meteorological conditions (AMC) across six cities in Kazakhstan for September 20, alerting residents to a predicted drop in air quality.
The warning applies to the following cities:
AMC occurs when a combination of calm or weak winds, fog, and temperature inversion prevents the dispersion of pollutants. These substances accumulate in the surface layer of the atmosphere, increasing the concentration of harmful particles at ground level.
High pollutant concentrations increase health risks, particularly for individuals with chronic respiratory or cardiovascular conditions and those with allergies.
Public health recommendations for the affected period include:
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