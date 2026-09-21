Six Kazakh Cities Under Air Stagnation Alert for September 20

Kazhydromet has issued a warning for adverse meteorological conditions (AMC) across six cities in Kazakhstan for September 20, alerting residents to a predicted drop in air quality.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены City street in the fog

Affected Locations

The warning applies to the following cities:

Almaty

Pavlodar

Uralsk

Atyrau

Aktobe

Kostanay (nighttime only)

The Mechanism

AMC occurs when a combination of calm or weak winds, fog, and temperature inversion prevents the dispersion of pollutants. These substances accumulate in the surface layer of the atmosphere, increasing the concentration of harmful particles at ground level.

Health Risks and Guidance

High pollutant concentrations increase health risks, particularly for individuals with chronic respiratory or cardiovascular conditions and those with allergies.

Public health recommendations for the affected period include:

Reducing time spent outdoors, especially near high-traffic roads and industrial emission sources.

Limiting outdoor activities for children and pregnant women.

Restricting outdoor physical exercise, moving such activities indoors.

Ensuring necessary medications are on hand for people with pre-existing heart or lung conditions.