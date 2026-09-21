Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan Plan Green Energy Corridor to EU Markets

Energy Ministers Sherzod Khodjaev of Uzbekistan and Parviz Shahbazov of Azerbaijan have signed a roadmap for 2026-2028 in Baku. The agreement focuses on moving beyond bilateral trade toward structural energy integration, specifically targeting the creation of a "Green Energy Corridor" from Central Asia to Azerbaijan.
The project aims to utilize Azerbaijan's existing infrastructure through Turkey and the Black Sea to funnel renewable electricity from Central Asian grids into European markets. This shift suggests an ambition to transform Uzbekistan from a regional energy consumer into a supplier for the EU market via a multi-country transit architecture.
Parallel to the energy transition, Uzbekistan is pushing for an increase in domestic refining and retail capabilities. Discussions between Uzbekistan's ministers and SOCAR President Rovshan Najafov focused on three concrete industrial shifts:
The move to build new refining capacities and expand SOCAR's footprint indicates a strategy to reduce reliance on imported finished petroleum products by shifting toward the import of raw materials and domestic processing.
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OPEC basket rises $3.45 to $86.44 as Brent hits $88.08, driven by Asian refinery spot buying and a 12% jump in speculator long positions.