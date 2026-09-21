Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan Plan Green Energy Corridor to EU Markets

Energy Ministers Sherzod Khodjaev of Uzbekistan and Parviz Shahbazov of Azerbaijan have signed a roadmap for 2026-2028 in Baku. The agreement focuses on moving beyond bilateral trade toward structural energy integration, specifically targeting the creation of a "Green Energy Corridor" from Central Asia to Azerbaijan.

The project aims to utilize Azerbaijan's existing infrastructure through Turkey and the Black Sea to funnel renewable electricity from Central Asian grids into European markets. This shift suggests an ambition to transform Uzbekistan from a regional energy consumer into a supplier for the EU market via a multi-country transit architecture.

Parallel to the energy transition, Uzbekistan is pushing for an increase in domestic refining and retail capabilities. Discussions between Uzbekistan's ministers and SOCAR President Rovshan Najafov focused on three concrete industrial shifts:

Downstream expansion: Accelerating the rollout of SOCAR-branded filling stations across Uzbekistan to modernize the retail fuel market.

Accelerating the rollout of SOCAR-branded filling stations across Uzbekistan to modernize the retail fuel market. Upstream exploration: Speeding up geological survey work within the Ustyurt investment blocks to increase domestic extraction rates.

Speeding up geological survey work within the Ustyurt investment blocks to increase domestic extraction rates. Refining capacity: Planning new oil refining facilities and establishing a steady import pipeline for crude oil to feed these plants.

The move to build new refining capacities and expand SOCAR's footprint indicates a strategy to reduce reliance on imported finished petroleum products by shifting toward the import of raw materials and domestic processing.