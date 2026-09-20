Japanese fighter jets operate from Indian soil for first time in Veer Guardian 2026 exercise

Japanese fighter jets have operated from Indian soil for the first time, marking a shift in the defence relationship between New Delhi and Tokyo. This deployment occurred during 'Veer Guardian 2026', a bilateral air exercise currently underway at the Air Force Station in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Balon Greyjoy, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ 20181208 Kawasaki C-2 takeoff Naha Air Show 2018-15

The exercise, running from September 9 to 22, sees the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) deploying F-2A fighters to work alongside the Indian Air Force's (IAF) fleet of Rafales, Su-30MKIs, and indigenous Tejas aircraft. General Takehiro Morita, Chief of Staff of the JASDF, noted that moving assets to India demonstrates a practical ability to deploy air power across the Indo-Pacific region, moving beyond the usual scope of joint training.

During the sorties, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh flew a Tejas jet solo, while General Morita flew in a Tejas as a passenger. The interaction focused on operational practices, mission planning, and aerospace safety. General Morita highlighted the Tejas as a tangible result of India's 'Make in India' initiative and a symbol of domestic technological growth.

Addressing the status of India's fighter programme, Air Chief Marshal Singh confirmed that while substantial orders for the Tejas have been placed, some deliveries have faced delays due to global supply chain disruptions. He pointed to the development of the Tejas MK-2 as the next critical step for India's defence aviation and R&D sectors.

The 14-day exercise concludes with a focus on enhancing mutual trust and practical cooperation between the two air forces, establishing a precedent for future joint operations in the region.