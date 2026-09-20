US imposes 73.33% duty on Algerian steel wire rod over subsidy findings

The United States has imposed a 73.33% countervailing duty on steel wire rod imports from Algeria. The U. S. Department of Commerce announced the decision on September 18, 2026, following an investigation into government subsidies within Algeria's metallurgical sector.

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The measure specifically targets SPA Algerian Qatar Steel (AQS), the only Algerian producer subject to an individual review. The same 73.33% rate applies to all other Algerian exporters.

The investigation began on May 1 after complaints were filed by five U. S. companies: Charter Steel, Commercial Metals Company, Liberty Steel USA, Nucor Corporation, and Optimus Steel.

According to document No. 91 FR 59107 in the Federal Register, Washington based the duty rate on available facts using an "adverse inference." Officials stated that this approach was necessary because the Algerian government and AQS management failed to cooperate, preventing on-site verification.

The U. S. applied these duties without prior proof of material injury to domestic producers. This was possible because Algeria is not a member of the WTO Agreement on Subsidies; the country's WTO accession process, initiated in 1987, remains unfinished.

This follows previous trade restrictions on Algerian metals. In March 2026, the U. S. imposed duties on Algerian rebar, and in late 2025, an anti-dumping duty of 127% was placed on the same product.