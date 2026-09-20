Uzbekistan to Process Melons Domestically on 10,000 Hectares in Karakalpakstan

The Uzbek government is launching a structural shift in the agricultural sector of the Nukus district, moving from simple cultivation to a vertical integrated chain of production, processing, and export.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Melon in the melon field

Starting next spring, 10,000 hectares in the Nukus district will be dedicated to melon production. To ensure the viability of the project, the administration has been tasked with importing high-yield varieties and agrotechnology expertise from Spain, the US, the Netherlands, and China by the end of the year.

The project aims to move beyond raw exports. The government plans to attract investors to establish a holding company that will handle the deep processing of melons on-site, shifting the value-added component from the importing countries back to Uzbekistan.

To support this industrial transition, a local technical college in the Nukus district will be repurposed into a specialized center for melon farming. The facility will include laboratories and testing polygons, serving as a methodical hub for growers across Karakalpakstan, Khorezm, Jizzakh, Qashqadaryo, and Sirdaryo.

These directives were issued during a meeting chaired by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev focused on the socio-economic development of the Republic of Karakalpakstan.