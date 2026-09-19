Kazakhstan to Enforce National Cleanliness Standard After Voluntary Campaign Clears 130,000 Hectares

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has called for the creation of a national cleanliness standard to institutionalize the goals of the "Taza Kazakhstan" ecological campaign. According to Akorda, the proposal aims to move the initiative beyond voluntary actions toward a regulated framework.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Kazakhstan. A woman with children in a park

Current Metrics

The President reported the following results for the campaign since the start of 2026:

600 ecological events held across all regions.

7 million participants.

130,000 hectares of land cleared.

1.3 million trees planted.

Data from the Ministry of Ecology provides broader context for the overall project, noting that total implementation has seen over 2,000 events, the removal of 3.8 million tons of waste, and the liquidation of approximately 10,000 landfills.

Institutional Shift

Tokayev linked the quality of living environments directly to citizen behavior, stating that the goal of "Taza Kazakhstan" is to improve infrastructure while fostering social solidarity. He noted that developing an ecological culture is a task enshrined in the Constitution.

To incentivize participation, the President announced that activists will receive state awards ahead of the anniversary of Independence.