World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Kazakhstan to Enforce National Cleanliness Standard After Voluntary Campaign Clears 130,000 Hectares

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kazakhstan

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has called for the creation of a national cleanliness standard to institutionalize the goals of the "Taza Kazakhstan" ecological campaign. According to Akorda, the proposal aims to move the initiative beyond voluntary actions toward a regulated framework.

Kazakhstan. A woman with children in a park
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
Kazakhstan. A woman with children in a park

Current Metrics

The President reported the following results for the campaign since the start of 2026:

  • 600 ecological events held across all regions.
  • 7 million participants.
  • 130,000 hectares of land cleared.
  • 1.3 million trees planted.

Data from the Ministry of Ecology provides broader context for the overall project, noting that total implementation has seen over 2,000 events, the removal of 3.8 million tons of waste, and the liquidation of approximately 10,000 landfills.

Institutional Shift

Tokayev linked the quality of living environments directly to citizen behavior, stating that the goal of "Taza Kazakhstan" is to improve infrastructure while fostering social solidarity. He noted that developing an ecological culture is a task enshrined in the Constitution.

To incentivize participation, the President announced that activists will receive state awards ahead of the anniversary of Independence.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Now reading
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Russian Gas Returns to Germany’s Agenda — But There’s a Catch
Business
Russian Gas Returns to Germany’s Agenda — But There’s a Catch
Chinese Companies to Drill 170 Wells in Kazakhstan in Search of Gold
Kazakhstan
Chinese Companies to Drill 170 Wells in Kazakhstan in Search of Gold
Popular
Russian Gas Returns to Germany’s Agenda — But There’s a Catch

AfD plans early 2027 talks with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev to negotiate Nord Stream repair, citing survival of Europe's largest economy.

Russian Gas Returns to Germany’s Agenda — But There’s a Catch
Audi 100 CS vs BMW 525i: The Surprising Advantage That Matters Most
Audi 100 CS vs BMW 525i: The Surprising Advantage That Matters Most
Canada as 51st State? Caught Between Trump and Brussels
MQ-9 Reaper Faces Retirement as New Combat Drones Take Its Place
MQ-9 Reaper Faces Retirement as New Combat Drones Take Its Place Andrey Nikolaev The Herd Instinct: Why Sheep Get Lost Without Direction Alex Naumov Audi 100 CS vs BMW 525i: The Surprising Advantage That Matters Most Aidyn Mehtiyev
New Scandinavian Approach to Home Exteriors Makes Traditional Siding Outdated
Yemen’s Houthis Test Saudi Arabia’s New Military Alliance With Turkey and Pakistan
US Sanctions Four Indian Companies Over Iranian Oil Imports
US Sanctions Four Indian Companies Over Iranian Oil Imports
Last materials
Global airlines face bankruptcies as fuel prices surge 70% to $181 per barrel
US sanctions target Chinese and Indian buyers of Russian oil but Trump may limit enforcement
CJI Surya Kant moves Supreme Court toward 'eco-centric proportionality' in environmental litigation
MQ-9 Reaper Faces Retirement as New Combat Drones Take Its Place
Lead Ink Unlocks Hidden Text in Carbonized Herculaneum Scrolls
Caramelized Pears with Pink Pepper and Vanilla Ice Cream
The Herd Instinct: Why Sheep Get Lost Without Direction
New York Fashion Week Introduces 'Controlled Disorder' Beauty Aesthetic for 2027
Russian Gas Returns to Germany’s Agenda — But There’s a Catch
Trump-Linked Company Seeks to Extend Tungsten License in Kazakhstan
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.