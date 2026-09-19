Delhi CEO Releases Booth-Wise Data on 3.3 Million Voter Discrepancy Notices Ahead of Supreme Court Hearing

The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has released detailed booth-wise data explaining why over 3.3 million voters were issued discrepancy notices during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. This move provides a granular breakdown of errors-such as unmapped electors and name mismatches-shifting away from the vague aggregate figures previously provided.

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The disclosure is timed ahead of a September 22 Supreme Court hearing. Petitioners in the case have challenged the SIR process, demanding transparency on the specific criteria and algorithms used to flag voters under categories like "Logical Discrepancies." Until now, the administration had only confirmed that 1,379,785 voters fell under "No Mapping" and 1,933,134 were flagged for "Logical Discrepancies," without explaining the individual basis for these labels.

The newly published list allows citizens to verify their status using polling parts, serial numbers, and EPIC numbers. It specifically identifies mismatches in the names of electors or their parents, which directly addresses the legal query regarding the grounds for individual notices.

This data release accompanies the draft electoral roll published on August 31, which contains 9,753,577 names. Along with the notice list, the CEO has made the ASDD list available, detailing why certain individuals were excluded from the roll entirely.

Eligible voters have until September 30 to file claims or objections. Those missing from the roll can apply via Form 6, while Form 7 is for deletions and Form 8 for correcting existing particulars. The Supreme Court will likely evaluate whether this new database sufficiently explains the methodology behind the mass flagging of voters.