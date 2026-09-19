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CJI Surya Kant moves Supreme Court toward 'eco-centric proportionality' in environmental litigation

World

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant has signaled a shift in the apex court's approach to environmental litigation, moving from a binary choice between conservation and development toward a framework of "eco-centric proportionality." Speaking at an international conference organised by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in New Delhi, the CJI clarified that development is permissible provided it is tied to enforceable conditions, expert oversight, and strict accountability.

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A camel pulls a carriage with passengers along the road

The CJI noted that the judiciary is now evolving its focus from isolated environmental injuries to cumulative ecological harm. He argued that ecological systems, such as rivers and the atmosphere, do not adhere to administrative or national boundaries, requiring courts to evaluate the broader systemic impact of any proposed project rather than treating it as a standalone event.

A significant part of this judicial evolution is the transition from general environmental rights to specific climate-related rights. Justice Kant highlighted that climate change now directly impacts fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution, including the rights to equality, health, and livelihood.

Tracing the Supreme Court's trajectory, the CJI pointed to key milestones: the 1991 integration of a pollution-free environment into the Right to Life (Article 21), the 1996 adoption of the "precautionary principle" and the "polluter pays" principle, and the subsequent recognition of the Public Trust Doctrine, which establishes that the state holds natural resources in trust for the public rather than as an owner.

The event also saw the launch of the NGT mobile application by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Attorney General R. Venkataramani used the platform to call for a shift from mere treaties to enforceable global institutional mechanisms, suggesting the possibility of an international environmental justice court to manage natural resource use and prevent cross-border harm.

The conference, attended by judicial representatives from 17 countries, emphasized that the energy transition will necessitate new infrastructure and resource patterns, making the balance between industrial progress and ecological preservation a critical priority for the Indian legal system.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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