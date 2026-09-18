India May Lose Access to EU Metal Scrap Under Proposed Waste Rules

India is set to face tighter restrictions on importing metal waste from the European Union starting May 2027. A proposal by the European Commission introduces new controls on aluminium scrap shipments, marking a shift in the bloc's waste export policy after it scrapped a previous plan to impose export duties on the material.

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The new regulations target non-hazardous waste, though the European Commission allows exemptions for nations that can prove their domestic processing meets strict environmental standards. India is among 32 non-OECD countries that have applied for these exemptions to maintain the flow of raw materials.

For Indian smelters and recycling units, the outcome depends on whether the EU accepts the country's environmental treatment protocols. If exemptions are denied, the ban will restrict the availability of high-grade EU aluminium scrap, potentially forcing Indian firms to seek more expensive alternative sources or adjust production volumes by 2027.