Chinese Companies to Drill 170 Wells in Kazakhstan in Search of Gold

Central Asia Kaisheng Minerals & Energy International Group Ltd., a private company owned by Chinese investors Lu Fan and Lu Hang, has secured a license to explore for gold and other hard minerals in Kazakhstan's Akmola region.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Worker at the drilling rig

Technical Scope and Timeline

The exploration will focus on the Perspektivny-2 site near Zholy mbet in the Shortandy district. The license covers 22 blocks, totaling 47.52 square kilometers. The project is structured into three distinct phases:

Phase 1 (Q3 2026 — Q4 2028): Search and exploration. The company plans to drill 165-170 boreholes with an average depth of 60 meters, totaling 10,000 linear meters. Sampling includes 304 assay samples and 1,600 channel samples for gold and base metal analysis.

Search and exploration. The company plans to drill 165-170 boreholes with an average depth of 60 meters, totaling 10,000 linear meters. Sampling includes 304 assay samples and 1,600 channel samples for gold and base metal analysis. Phase 2 (2029-2031): Industrial evaluation and appraisal.

Industrial evaluation and appraisal. Phase 3 (2032): Official registration of reserves and a geological-economic assessment of mining viability.

Regional Context and Competition

The Perspektivny-2 site is located in a region historically operated by KazakhAltyn, a subsidiary of Altynalmas, one of Kazakhstan's three largest gold producers. This new Chinese entry coincides with Altynalmas' expansion in the same area.

KazakhAltyn Technology is currently modernizing its gold recovery plant (GRP) in Zholy mbet. Once completed in 2027, the plant's processing capacity will increase from 1.3 million to 1.75 million tonnes of gold-bearing ore per year.

Additionally, KazakhAltyn decided in 2024 to restart mining on the southern section of the Zholy mbet deposit-where operations had been suspended since 1999-targeting reserves of 1.5 tonnes of gold.

Corporate Profile

Central Asia Kaisheng Minerals & Energy International Group Ltd. was registered in the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) in November 2025.