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Georgia To Increase Electricity Production 2.5 Times by 2036

World

Georgia (formerly a republic of the Soviet Union) aims to increase electricity production 2.5 times by 2036 to achieve full energy independence. Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and Economy Minister Mariam Kvirivishvili announced the strategy during Energy Workers' Day events, stating the country intends to become a regional hub linking the Caspian region, the Black Sea, and Europe.

According to Kvirivishvili, three hydroelectric power plants (HPPs) and one wind farm were completed in 2026. The government plans to launch another HPP, two wind farms, and three solar plants by the end of the year, adding over 300 MW of renewable capacity to the system. In 2027, 12 additional facilities with a total capacity exceeding 70 MW are expected to enter service, requiring approximately $100 million in investment.

Technical upgrades to the power system include several initiatives:

  • Energy Storage: Georgia purchased 250 MW of storage capacity with support from the Asian Development Bank. Implementation is scheduled between 2026 and 2029.
  • Transmission: Construction is underway for four substations and 14 power lines totaling over 587 km.
  • Transit: The government is pursuing an undersea cable across the Black Sea, a project designated as being of "mutual interest" by the EU. A tender for seabed research will be announced by year-end. Officials are also developing a "Green Corridor" to connect Georgia with Azerbaijan, Turkey, Bulgaria, and Romania.

The Economy Minister reported a shift in investor relations after fines for energy projects exceeded 1 billion lari in 2026. To revive these projects, the government conditionally wrote off fines, extending contracts for 111 facilities with a combined capacity of up to 1,600 MW. Ministry data shows that lending to the energy sector rose 30% year-on-year to reach 3.2 billion lari by July 2026.

In the oil and gas sector, Georgia has reached an agreement with Baku to operate the Baku-Supsa pipeline at full capacity.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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