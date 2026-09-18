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Morocco and Israel Move to Upgrade Their Diplomatic Missions to Full Embassies

World

Morocco and Israel are upgrading their diplomatic missions from liaison offices to full embassies, including the exchange of ambassadors. The agreement was reached on September 16 in New York with the participation of the United States.

Israeli flag
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Levi Meir Clancy, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Israeli flag

This move builds on a 2020 deal in which Washington recognized Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara in exchange for the normalization of relations between Rabat and Tel Aviv.

While the change in status is formal, the two nations have already established deep ties over the past six years. These include hundreds of millions of dollars in arms contracts, the launch of direct flights, and reciprocal visits by military personnel. Internally, Morocco has facilitated this alignment by evicting citizens from properties claimed by individuals returning from Israel.

The timing of this upgrade coincides with the conflict in the Gaza Strip and Israel's increasing international isolation. For Tel Aviv, the move serves as a sign of support amid the possibility of sanctions from France and the United Kingdom.

For Rabat, the diplomatic shift occurs as the country faces an economic crisis and social unrest, highlighted by attempts by young people to enter the Spanish city of Ceuta, alongside pressure from the European Parliament regarding migration.

Regional dynamics are further complicated for Algeria. The strengthening of the Rabat-Tel Aviv axis happens simultaneously with Algeria's severance of diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates-a partner to both Morocco and Israel. Additionally, Morocco has banned entry for Algerian citizens who do not hold residency status.

Domestically, Morocco reached this decision one week before parliamentary elections. Despite public dissatisfaction with normalization, the political establishment in Rabat, including Islamist representatives, supports the policy. The remaining uncertainty is whether King Mohammed VI, who formally leads the Al-Quds Committee, will open an embassy in Jerusalem.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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