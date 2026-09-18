US Sanctions Four Indian Companies Over Iranian Oil Imports

The United States has imposed sanctions on four Indian companies for importing Iranian oil. The measures were implemented as part of the U. S. Department of the Treasury's "Economic Outcast" operation, which aims to block Iran's financial flows.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved Capitol, Washington, USA

Washington blocked the resources of these firms for engaging in trade with Tehran. U. S. officials stated the action is necessary to limit Iranian revenue due to the country's nuclear program and its regional activities.

While India has historically balanced its relations between Washington and Tehran, these sanctions indicate a priority for U. S. requirements regarding the Iranian embargo. This development creates a risk of supply chain reductions for India's energy sector and forces a review of trade contracts with Iranian partners to avoid secondary sanctions.