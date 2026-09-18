Public sector employees in Turkmenistan are paying between 20 and 380 manats per month to avoid forced labor in the cotton fields, according to reports from all four provinces as the 2026 season began on September 9.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Alabama Extension, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Cotton

The mobilization is managed through a centralized system of "headquarters" meetings. In the Lebap region, district governors (hyakims) meet with officials twice weekly to set harvest quotas and track performance. Local administrators, including those in education, are assigned to oversee specific institutions; for instance, a single education department official may monitor five or six schools.

To maintain a facade of voluntarism, heads of state institutions require staff to sign identical letters stating they are "voluntarily" departing for the fields to help fill state warehouses. In reality, failure to comply often leads to disciplinary action. Teachers who refuse to participate or pay for substitutes report that education department curators visit their classrooms specifically to find minor infractions, which serve as a legal basis for reprimands and eventual dismissal.

Regional Data on Payments and Quotas

Lebap Region: In the Dovletli district, Hyakim Novruz Allakuliyev has set a mandatory quota of 50 kg per person. Organizations sending 40 people per day must deliver at least 2 tons. Payment rates for hired substitutes vary: low-wage workers pay from 20 manats per trip, while bank employees are reportedly charged 70 manats, three times a week. In the Koytendag district, teachers pay 200 manats every 10 days. Workers at "Turkmenavtoyollary" pay 200 manats monthly-a significant cut from salaries of 1,000-1,200 manats, further depleted by the need to buy their own spare parts and oil.

Dashoguz Region: Employees at the Dashoguz oil depot report monthly deductions of 380 manats from salaries of 2,200 manats. School staff pay 70 manats per week, with warnings that rates will rise to 80 manats as the peak season shifts to the Kunyurgench and Ruhubelent districts.

Ahal Region: Reports indicate monthly payments of 200 manats in at least one state agency. Sources also claim that officials actively obstruct International Labour Organization (ILO) monitors, instructing staff to remain silent or give approved answers during surveys.

Mary Region: Local farmers (dehkans) report that procurement bases are reducing the recorded weight of delivered cotton by 22%, claiming the crop is too damp. Farmers argue that in 40-degree heat, moisture cannot be that high and suspect the measuring devices are rigged. This has led to physical altercations requiring police intervention.

Field Conditions and Labor

The harvest is plagued by poor crop yields and logistical failures. In the Mary region, yields have dropped to 10-15 centners per hectare, down from 30-35 last year, which farmers attribute to late machinery delivery, poor seed quality, and erratic irrigation provided by the state.

Workers are transported 30-50 kilometers in old flatbed trucks on unpaved roads; food, water, and aprons must be provided by the workers themselves. Because of the distance and strict quotas, state agencies frequently hire local substitutes. These hired workers-mostly women and children as young as 12-earn 20-30 manats per day from the public employees, plus 0.8 to 0.9 manats per kilogram from the farmers. However, payment from farmers is only issued after the state pays the farmer for the crop.