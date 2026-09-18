Winning Bidder Loses $400,000 Deposit After Saiga Horn Auction Collapses

A high-stakes auction for saiga antelope derivatives on the e-Qazyna state trading portal has failed after the winning bidder refused to finalize the deal. The buyer has lost a guarantee deposit of 184 million tenge (approx. $400,000).

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Andrey Giljov, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Saigas at a watering hole

The Transaction

The asset-a lot of saiga horns stored in Almaty's Turksib district-was put up for sale by JSC Zhasyl Damu. The starting price was set at 1.227 billion tenge. Following a bidding war between two participants on September 14, the price climbed to 1.271 billion tenge.

The Failure

Despite the price hike, the transaction collapsed at the final stage. According to lot № 456503, the status as of September 18 is listed as "Concluded (signing period expired)." The winner failed to sign the final protocol via electronic digital signature (EDS).

Financial Consequences

Under the auction rules (Clause 10), failure to sign the results protocol or the sales contract leads to the immediate forfeiture of the guarantee deposit. The winning party has now lost the 184,072,200 tenge entry fee and remains liable for any losses incurred by the seller.

Context

The horns, with an average length of 25 cm, were valued at approximately $2,600 per kilogram. The state intends to auction roughly 20 tons of saiga horns in total, with the revenue earmarked for wildlife protection and biodiversity preservation-a move previously proposed by former Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Erlan Nysanbayev.