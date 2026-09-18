Trump-Linked Company Seeks to Extend Tungsten License in Kazakhstan

Cove KAZ Capital Group is seeking to extend the subsoil use license for the Severny Katpar deposit in the Karaganda region. The site contains tungsten, copper, bismuth, and molybdenum.
The project is a joint venture: Cove KAZ Capital Group (part of US-based Cove Capital) holds a 70% stake, while the national company Tau-Ken Samruk retains 30%. Tau-Ken Samruk previously owned 100% of the asset.
The current license expires on November 2, 2027. Alibek Kazbekuly, Country Director of Cove KAZ Capital Group, stated that the company is currently completing environmental approvals and expects to submit the renewal application to the ministry this year. The process was originally initiated by Tau-Ken Samruk in August 2025.
The financial burden rests entirely on the American partner; Tau-Ken Samruk contributed the license and has no obligation to provide cash. Estimates for the project's development range from a minimum of $1.1 billion up to $2 billion.
Funding sources have shifted in projections: initial 2025 estimates suggested $900 million from the US Ex-Im Bank. Later figures rose to $1.6 billion, split between $900 million from the Ex-Im Bank and $700 million from the U. S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).
Despite the capital commitments, a critical infrastructure gap remains. Cove KAZ Capital Group is lobbying the local akimat to fund the construction of a paved road to the deposit, which is currently a dirt track impassable during rains.
Planned industrial assets:
Production targets:
The Severny Katpar deposit holds 71.4 million tons of tungsten ore with a trioxide content of 0.234%, totaling 142,000 tons of tungsten trioxide.
Cove KAZ Capital Group acquired its 70% stake in May 2026. The investment group has been linked to Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump via their investment in Skyline Builders, which in turn holds a 20% stake in Kaz Resources, a Cove Capital entity.
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