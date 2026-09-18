Kyrgyzstan's $25m fuel loan failed to stabilize market prices

Kyrgyzstan's Chamber of Accounts has reported that government funds allocated to stabilize domestic fuel prices were used ineffectively, specifically citing a $25 million loan granted to the company Alpha Oil (operator of Red Petroleum stations).
According to auditor Alimzhan Baigazakov, the loan was issued by Eldik Bank following an application from Alpha Oil to the Ministry of Economy and Commerce. The loan carried a 7% interest rate for a three-year term.
The Chamber of Accounts' analysis established the following:
Baigazakov stated that materials regarding these violations have been handed over to law enforcement agencies.
Alpha Oil disputed the audit findings. In statements published (and subsequently removed) by some media outlets, the company claimed the loan was used in October 2025 to purchase fuel from Russia and Belarus to prevent shortages and maintain price ceilings during the winter. The company further rejected the 12-13% market share figure, claiming it controlled 40% of the diesel fuel segment by the end of 2025.
Less than six months after receiving the initial $25 million, Alpha Oil applied for an additional $36 million loan from Eldik Bank in April 2026. Documentation submitted to the parliamentary committee on Finance and Budget indicated that the primary purpose of this second loan was to refinance the previous debt, with the remainder intended for further fuel imports.
During parliamentary hearings, officials defended the request:
The audit follows the detention of Alpha Oil's owner, Akylbek Mamatov, by the State Committee for National Security (GKNB). Mamatov and several special service officers were suspected of "abuse of official position." Mamatov was later released on recognizance (personal bond) by the First May District Court.
The financial movements occur against a backdrop of state debt management; last May, the government issued Eurobonds raising $700 million, a portion of which (60 billion soms) was used to capitalize Eldik Bank.
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