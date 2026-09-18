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Kazakhstan Draws 1.6 Million Tourists a Year, Yet Foreign Arrivals Scarce

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kazakhstan

Astana's tourism sector is expanding, but the growth remains heavily dependent on the internal market. Data for the first half of 2026 reveals that of the total visitor flow, international arrivals account for a small fraction of the volume.

The capital of Kazakhstan, Astana
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
The capital of Kazakhstan, Astana

Out of the total arrivals, only 187,000 were foreign tourists, while the remaining majority were Kazakhstani citizens. This trend mirrors the tourism structure of Almaty, suggesting that the country's largest urban centers function primarily as hubs for domestic travel rather than international destinations.

According to Yevgeny Glotov, deputy akim of Astana, the city attracts approximately 1.6 million tourists annually, with an average growth rate of 10-12% per year. The administration identifies four primary drivers of this traffic: event-based, business, cultural, and medical tourism.

The city's current strategy focuses on increasing the average length of stay. The goal is to convert short-term visitors-those arriving for a single concert or a business meeting-into long-term guests who return to the capital.

For the international observer, these figures highlight a structural reliance on domestic consumption. While the absolute number of tourists grows, the disparity between local and foreign arrivals indicates that Astana has yet to significantly penetrate the global tourism market, remaining largely a destination for regional and national transit.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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