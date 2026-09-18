India’s Flower Fields Are Withering Under Extreme Heat: Harvests Face Major Losses

Flower farmers in Kuppam, located in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district, are facing a severe financial downturn as a prolonged heatwave disrupts the region's flower belt. Since March, temperatures and heat indices between 40 and 45 degrees Celsius—driven by El Niño—have pushed flowering schedules back by four weeks and slashed overall production by 40%.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved Drought

The impact is evident in the harvest quality and market value. Blooms are smaller and lighter than usual, and many wilt by 8 a.m., whereas they previously remained fresh until evening. For a typical farmer, the loss is quantifiable: a half-acre plot that earned ₹58,000 last August has dropped to ₹23,000 this year.

Beyond the heat, growers are battling an increase in fungal rot, which thrives under these sustained temperatures and further degrades crop health. Traditional flower varieties, long suited to the Rayalaseema climate, are now struggling to survive.

This decline directly hits the household incomes of thousands of families dependent on floriculture. While the state government has acknowledged the crisis and is discussing support measures, farmers remain vulnerable. The upcoming monsoon may lower temperatures, but there are concerns it could introduce new pests or diseases to already weakened crops.