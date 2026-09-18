Uzbekistan to Outsource Management of $72 Billion Foreign Reserves

Uzbekistan's Central Bank is planning a structural shift in how it handles the country's wealth. As of September 1, 2026, foreign exchange reserves reached $72 billion, and the regulator now intends to move these assets toward external management.

Photo: Tourist Information Center of Uzbekistan Samarkand, Uzbekistan

From Custody to Yield

The current model of reserve accumulation is transitioning. While the $72 billion balance was built through foreign currency sales and economic growth, the Central Bank aims to move beyond mere stockpiling. The goal is to shift from a passive holding strategy to an active investment approach.

Starting September 1, 2026, specialized funds will take over the management of these assets. These funds will deploy capital into diversified financial instruments to generate returns, effectively turning the reserve fund into an active investment portfolio.

Risk and Transparency

Timur Ishmetov, Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank, stated that outsourcing management is intended to increase the yield of the national reserves. He noted that this transition will be governed by strict risk management protocols and transparency requirements.

Infrastructure Shift

This move follows a preliminary phase of technical modernization. Earlier this year, the Central Bank integrated automated analysis systems and digital tools to refine financial decision-making. The shift to external funds represents the final step in moving the reserves from a state-administered balance sheet to a professional investment framework.

For an international observer, this move signals Uzbekistan's transition from a defensive economic posture—focused on building a safety cushion—to an offensive one, where the state seeks to optimize its capital in global markets.