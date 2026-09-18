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China marks 77th anniversary as tech leader and Tajikistan strategic partner

World

China marks the 77th anniversary of its founding on October 1, reflecting a transition from a closed agrarian economy to a global industrial and technological hub. This shift began with the reform and opening-up policies of the late 1970s, which pivoted the national economy from agriculture toward mass production, urban development, and the construction of transport networks.

The border between China and Russia
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by NocturneNoir, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
The border between China and Russia

Current growth is driven by a change in export composition. China has moved from producing simple goods to developing complex systems in robotics, biomedicine, and artificial intelligence. This transition is evident in the energy sector, where China is now the leading producer of electric vehicles, wind turbines, and solar panels, reducing its reliance on fossil fuels.

Technological milestones include the deployment of the BeiDou navigation system and the Tiangong orbital station. Domestically, a high-speed rail network has integrated regional markets for labor and goods.

China-Tajikistan Relations

Since establishing diplomatic ties in 1992, China has become a primary economic partner for Tajikistan. The relationship has evolved from basic trade to integration within energy and infrastructure sectors.

In July 2024, the two nations upgraded their cooperation to a comprehensive strategic partnership. This status expands Chinese involvement in energy projects, industrial production, agriculture, and transport logistics.

This integration extends to education, with an increasing number of Tajik students attending Chinese universities, creating a future workforce trained in Chinese technology and language.

Internal Challenges

Beijing faces structural issues that may influence future economic dynamics, including ecological pressure, demographic shifts, and the income gap between rural and urban populations. The resolution of these challenges will impact investment volumes and the stability of trade chains, particularly within Central Asia.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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