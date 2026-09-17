Battery over Combustion: Uzbekistan's Car Market Shifts Toward Electric

Uzbekistan is witnessing a structural pivot in its automotive imports. Data for January–August shows a decisive move away from internal combustion engines (ICE) toward electric and hybrid vehicles, driven by a combination of fiscal incentives and fuel instability.

Photo: unsplash.com by myenergi is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License Charging an electric car

The Numbers: Electric Dominance

In the first eight months of the year, Uzbekistan imported 79,046 passenger cars with a total value of $1.1 billion. The composition of these imports reveals a stark divide:

Electric Vehicles (EVs): 54,826 units (69.4% of total imports), valued at $614 million. This is an increase of 14,519 units compared to the same period last year.

54,826 units (69.4% of total imports), valued at $614 million. This is an increase of 14,519 units compared to the same period last year. Hybrids: 11,130 units (14.1% of total imports), valued at $240 million. Hybrid imports grew nearly fivefold, up from 2,261 units previously.

11,130 units (14.1% of total imports), valued at $240 million. Hybrid imports grew nearly fivefold, up from 2,261 units previously. Petrol Vehicles: 13,070 units (16.5% of total imports), valued at $246.9 million. This represents a decline of 481 units (3.5%) compared to last year.

13,070 units (16.5% of total imports), valued at $246.9 million. This represents a decline of 481 units (3.5%) compared to last year. Diesel: A marginal 20 units, valued at $1.5 million.

Price Erosion Across Categories

Despite the volume surge in EVs and hybrids, the average cost per unit is falling across the board, suggesting a market shift toward more affordable models or increased competition among suppliers:

EVs: Average price dropped 9.5%, from $11,718 to $11,207.

Average price dropped 9.5%, from $11,718 to $11,207. Hybrids: Average price fell 11.4%, from $24,354 to $21,563.

Average price fell 11.4%, from $24,354 to $21,563. Petrol: Average price decreased 7.2%, from $20,362 to $18,891.

Drivers of the Transition

The migration from petrol to electric is not merely a consumer preference but a response to specific economic pressures and state policy:

Fiscal Incentives: The government has set customs duties and excise taxes at 0% for electric vehicle imports, significantly lowering the barrier to entry compared to traditional ICE vehicles.

Infrastructure and Fuel Volatility: The shift is further accelerated by instability in the traditional fuel market. Rising prices for petrol and propane, coupled with chronic queues at methane fueling stations during cold weather, have made alternative energy sources a pragmatic necessity rather than a luxury.

Analysis

The data indicates that Uzbekistan is bypassing a gradual transition and moving straight into a mass-adoption phase of electric mobility. With EVs now making up nearly 70% of passenger car imports, the economy is shifting its dependency from liquid fuels to the electrical grid. The sharp fivefold increase in hybrids suggests a transitional hedge for users not yet ready for full electrification, while the shrinking petrol segment confirms that the era of the traditional combustion engine as the primary choice for new car buyers in Uzbekistan is ending.