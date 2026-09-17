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Uzbekistan to Charge Industrial Giants for Carbon Emissions

World » Asia » Central Asia » Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan is moving to monetize carbon emissions by developing an Emissions Trading System (ETS). The Ministry of Ecology and Nature Protection is designing a framework that shifts environmental compliance from a regulatory formality to a market-based financial mechanism.

Industrial Emissions
Photo: Richard Hurd is licensed under Creative commons-attribution 3.0
Industrial Emissions

Threshold for Entry

The pilot phase targets 50 to 60 facilities across the energy, industrial, and transport sectors. To enter the system, a facility must emit at least 25,000 tons of CO₂-equivalent annually. This specific threshold suggests the government is focusing on heavy emitters rather than broad coverage, targeting the structural core of the country's industrial footprint.

From Accounting to Trading

The rollout follows a specific technical sequence: emission audits, registration of facilities, and the establishment of accounting methodologies. This transition represents a shift in how the state manages pollution: moving from simple oversight to a system where emissions become a tradable asset or a liability on a balance sheet.

Strategic Shift

The introduction of an ETS indicates that Uzbekistan is preparing its economy for international climate standards. By creating an internal carbon price, the country aims to:

  • Force energy efficiency through financial pressure on high emitters.
  • Create a transparent data set on national emissions.
  • Align domestic industry with the requirements for international green investment.

The government plans to expand the system to other sectors once the pilot infrastructure is operational. This suggests a long-term strategy to transition the economy from raw industrial output to carbon-efficient production.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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