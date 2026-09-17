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Singapore's Changi Airports International eyes investment in new Georgia airport

World

Singapore's Changi Airports International has expressed interest in investing in and managing the new Vaziani international airport in Georgia. The development follows meetings between the company's leadership, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, and Economy Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili.

Tbilisi, Georgia
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Vyacheslav Argenberg, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Tbilisi, Georgia

The project aims to transform a former military airfield located 20 kilometers from Tbilisi into a major aviation hub. Plans include the construction of a terminal and two parallel runways capable of handling large passenger and cargo aircraft. Total construction costs are estimated at over $1.2 billion.

The Georgian government intends for the airport to reach full capacity by the end of 2031, with a projected volume of 20 million passengers per year. The new facility is designed to replace the current Tbilisi International Airport (Shota Rustaveli), which is managed by Turkey's TAV Georgia.

Current capacity at the Tbilisi airport is between 4 and 4.5 million passengers, while international tourist traffic reached 7.8 million people last year.

Changi Airports International serves as the global arm of Singapore's Changi Airport, specializing in aviation infrastructure consulting, management, and investment. Despite this interest, current data shows that direct foreign investment from Singapore to Georgia remains at zero.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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