World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

India Rejects US Claims Over Access to UPI Payment System

World

India has rebuffed allegations from the United States Trade Representative (USTR) concerning access to its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) ecosystem, asserting that its digital payment framework operates without preferential treatment for any foreign entities.

Financial pyramid in India
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Financial pyramid in India

USTR's Claims and India's Rejection

The U.S. Trade Representative, in its 2026 report, asserted that U.S. electronic payment providers face inequitable access to UPI, specifically in credit transactions, when measured against India's domestic RuPay system. This claim suggests a disparity in market access that disadvantages American companies.

NPCI Clarifies Policy on Credit Transactions

In a directive issued on September 17, 2026, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) addressed the matter directly. The NPCI circular clarified that the UPI system does not grant any preferential advantages to foreign credit cards over the indigenous RuPay system. This statement underscores India's commitment to its national payment infrastructure.

India's Stance on Digital Payments Autonomy

New Delhi emphatically stated that its digital payment policies are formulated and implemented independently, free from external influence, including that of Washington. The country's approach is rooted in its internal digital payments framework, designed to foster financial inclusion and streamline domestic transactions. The Department of Financial Services (DFS) reinforced this position, explaining that UPI's Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) policies are structured to ensure a level playing field for both domestic and international payment providers. India has signaled its intention to continue broadening financial accessibility via UPI but will not extend special status or preferential treatment to foreign corporations.

Conditions for Foreign Operators in India's Payment Infrastructure

The government's response to the USTR indicates a clear policy for foreign operators seeking to engage with India's national payment infrastructure. While entry is permitted, it must be on terms that strictly adhere to India's regulatory environment, offering no special privileges to external firms. This approach ensures that the expansion of India's digital payment landscape benefits the nation's economic objectives and regulatory sovereignty.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Russia and China Lower US Treasury Holdings, Move Toward Gold and Other Currencies
Business
Russia and China Lower US Treasury Holdings, Move Toward Gold and Other Currencies
U.S. Measles Deaths Hit a Ten-Year High as 14 People Die in 2026
Health
U.S. Measles Deaths Hit a Ten-Year High as 14 People Die in 2026
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Popular
New Russian Atom Electric Vehicle: Rear-Wheel Drive and 204 HP Motor

The transition from corporate fleet testing to private driveways brings new details regarding the actual efficiency and delivery timelines of the Atom EV.

New Russian Atom Electric Vehicle: Rear-Wheel Drive and 204 HP Motor
Russia Reaches 80 Percent Localization in Oil and Gas Equipment
Russia Reaches 80 Percent Localization in Oil and Gas Equipment
25 Years Later: VAZ-2131 Niva's Tibetan Triumph Echoes in Automotive Debates
American Dream Falling Apart: Gas Stations Record Historic Collapse in Traditional Fuel Prices
Uzbekistan Blocks Yuan's Path to Becoming SCO's Primary Currency Andrey Mihayloff AfD Pushes for New Russia Policy as It Calls for Trade and Energy Ties to Be Restored Lyuba Lulko Russia's Kaliningrad Surrounded by NATO – But Who Really Owns the Postwar Map? Yury Bocharov
AfD Pushes for New Russia Policy as It Calls for Trade and Energy Ties to Be Restored
Russia and China Lower US Treasury Holdings, Move Toward Gold and Other Currencies
Corner Deflectors on KamAZ Trucks Prevent Road Grime From Hitting Side Windows
Corner Deflectors on KamAZ Trucks Prevent Road Grime From Hitting Side Windows
Last materials
India Rejects US Claims Over Access to UPI Payment System
Autumn Perfume Trends for 2026 Move Toward Denser, More Personal Compositions
Sunbeds in Spain's Cala Mayor Now Cost 125 Euros Per Day
Bootcut Jeans Return With Low Rise for More Architectural Autumn Silhouette
Uzbekistan Blocks Yuan's Path to Becoming SCO's Primary Currency
Homemade Creamy Cheese: A Simple Way to Get a Restaurant-Quality Spread
Russian Fish Exports to EU Hit 20-Month High in July
Uzbekistan to Spend €157 Million to Boost Commuter Train Capacity by 20%
Baked Fresh Herring with Potatoes in Tomato-Mustard Marinade
Uzbekistan Plans to Turn Cotton Waste Into Soil Moisture Magnets
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.