India Rejects US Claims Over Access to UPI Payment System

India has rebuffed allegations from the United States Trade Representative (USTR) concerning access to its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) ecosystem, asserting that its digital payment framework operates without preferential treatment for any foreign entities.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Financial pyramid in India

USTR's Claims and India's Rejection

The U.S. Trade Representative, in its 2026 report, asserted that U.S. electronic payment providers face inequitable access to UPI, specifically in credit transactions, when measured against India's domestic RuPay system. This claim suggests a disparity in market access that disadvantages American companies.

NPCI Clarifies Policy on Credit Transactions

In a directive issued on September 17, 2026, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) addressed the matter directly. The NPCI circular clarified that the UPI system does not grant any preferential advantages to foreign credit cards over the indigenous RuPay system. This statement underscores India's commitment to its national payment infrastructure.

India's Stance on Digital Payments Autonomy

New Delhi emphatically stated that its digital payment policies are formulated and implemented independently, free from external influence, including that of Washington. The country's approach is rooted in its internal digital payments framework, designed to foster financial inclusion and streamline domestic transactions. The Department of Financial Services (DFS) reinforced this position, explaining that UPI's Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) policies are structured to ensure a level playing field for both domestic and international payment providers. India has signaled its intention to continue broadening financial accessibility via UPI but will not extend special status or preferential treatment to foreign corporations.

Conditions for Foreign Operators in India's Payment Infrastructure

The government's response to the USTR indicates a clear policy for foreign operators seeking to engage with India's national payment infrastructure. While entry is permitted, it must be on terms that strictly adhere to India's regulatory environment, offering no special privileges to external firms. This approach ensures that the expansion of India's digital payment landscape benefits the nation's economic objectives and regulatory sovereignty.