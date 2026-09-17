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Russian Fish Exports to EU Hit 20-Month High in July

World

Russian fish exports to the European Union surged in July, reaching €80.6 million—the highest level in 20 months. According to Eurostat data, EU imports of Russian seafood rose 8% from June and jumped 36% year-on-year.

Fish market
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
Fish market

The growth was driven primarily by fish fillets and meat, which accounted for €67.6 million of the total. Frozen products, specifically pollock and cod, remain the dominant commodities due to a lack of competitive alternatives in the European market. This July peak nearly matched the October 2024 record of €83.3 million.

Other export categories for July include:

  • Frozen fish: €9.8 million
  • Processed products: €3 million
  • Chilled fish: €126,000
  • Mollusks (cuttlefish and squid): €34,000

Economist Artem Loginov told Pravda.Ru that the July spike results from seasonal inventory restocking by European processors and stable logistics chains that persist despite political pressure.

Despite the monthly increase, the seven-month total for 2024 shows a decline. From January to July, export value totaled €352.2 million, a 21% drop compared to the same period last year. This downward trend is attributed to a high baseline from the previous year and slowing European consumer demand caused by inflation and energy costs.

Mikhail Frolov, an AML/KYC specialist, noted that the annual decline is a temporary correction linked to shifting global trade flows and stricter financial transaction controls by European banks.

Analysts suggest that the EU's food security remains dependent on Russian fishing. A total cessation of these imports would likely trigger rapid price increases in European retail stores. Financial analyst Nikita Volkov added that stable export revenues are necessary to maintain the Russian fishing fleet and fund vessel modernization programs.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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