Uzbekistan to Spend €157 Million to Boost Commuter Train Capacity by 20%

Tashkent is pivoting toward higher-capacity commuter transit with a plan to acquire 10 Škoda Transportation electric trains. The Tashkent City Council has approved a project totaling €157 million, including procurement and associated operational costs.
The procurement is not a simple replacement of old stock but a strategic move to increase the network's throughput. The city expects a minimum 20% increase in carrying capacity. By deploying trains with superior acceleration and braking profiles, the administration aims to reduce transit times on routes characterized by frequent stops.
The ten units will be deployed across seven key corridors, extending the reach of the modernized fleet beyond the capital into regional hubs:
The project reveals a reliance on long-term external financing to modernize infrastructure. The procurement cost of €123.5 million will be covered by a loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) with a 24-year repayment term. The remaining €33.5 million of the total project budget is allocated to ancillary expenses.
The move marks a transition from legacy rolling stock to modern standards, incorporating climate control, improved noise insulation, and digital ticketing. The inclusion of designated areas for passengers with limited mobility indicates a shift toward international accessibility standards in public transport.
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