Uzbekistan to Spend €157 Million to Boost Commuter Train Capacity by 20%

Tashkent is pivoting toward higher-capacity commuter transit with a plan to acquire 10 Škoda Transportation electric trains. The Tashkent City Council has approved a project totaling €157 million, including procurement and associated operational costs.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Train against the background of the sunset

The Shift in Logistics

The procurement is not a simple replacement of old stock but a strategic move to increase the network's throughput. The city expects a minimum 20% increase in carrying capacity. By deploying trains with superior acceleration and braking profiles, the administration aims to reduce transit times on routes characterized by frequent stops.

Network Distribution

The ten units will be deployed across seven key corridors, extending the reach of the modernized fleet beyond the capital into regional hubs:

Tashkent axis: Chirchik-Chinarkent, Keles, and the Nurafshon-Akhangaran-Angren line.

Chirchik-Chinarkent, Keles, and the Nurafshon-Akhangaran-Angren line. Western/Southern corridors: The long-haul route from Tashkent through Yangiyul and Syrdarya to Bekabad, as well as the Samarkand-Bukhara and Samarkand-Karshi-Shahrisabz lines.

The long-haul route from Tashkent through Yangiyul and Syrdarya to Bekabad, as well as the Samarkand-Bukhara and Samarkand-Karshi-Shahrisabz lines. Eastern cluster: The Kokand-Pap-Namangan-Andijan-Margilan route.

Financial Structure

The project reveals a reliance on long-term external financing to modernize infrastructure. The procurement cost of €123.5 million will be covered by a loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) with a 24-year repayment term. The remaining €33.5 million of the total project budget is allocated to ancillary expenses.

Technical Transition

The move marks a transition from legacy rolling stock to modern standards, incorporating climate control, improved noise insulation, and digital ticketing. The inclusion of designated areas for passengers with limited mobility indicates a shift toward international accessibility standards in public transport.