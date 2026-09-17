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Uzbekistan Plans to Turn Cotton Waste Into Soil Moisture Magnets

World » Asia » Central Asia » Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan is shifting its focus from merely delivering water to the fields to ensuring the soil can actually retain it. As the country grapples with limited water resources and climate instability, the conversation is moving toward structural soil modification—specifically through the use of biochar.

Watering the soil in the garden
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Watering the soil in the garden

The Logic of Soil Retention

The government has made significant strides in irrigation infrastructure. By 2025, water-saving technologies—including drip, sprinkler, and discrete irrigation, alongside laser leveling—will cover 2.6 million hectares. This has already resulted in the saving of 2 billion cubic meters of water.

However, infrastructure alone is not a complete solution. The next phase of efficiency lies in the soil's ability to hold moisture and nutrients. Biochar—a carbon-rich, porous material produced via the pyrolysis of biomass—is being positioned as a tool to enhance this capacity. Unlike traditional fertilizers, biochar functions as a structural amendment that can potentially reduce water runoff and nutrient leaching.

Turning Cotton Waste into Capital

The raw material for this transition is already available in abundance. In 2024, Uzbekistan's cotton acreage stood at 977,800 hectares. This leaves a massive volume of cotton stalks—traditionally viewed as agricultural waste—that can be converted into biochar.

This represents a move toward a circular economy: transforming a byproduct into an industrial input. However, the transition from "waste" to "resource" is not automatic. There is a delicate agronomic balance; removing all crop residues from the field to produce biochar could deplete the soil of natural organic matter. The central economic and scientific question is determining the optimal ratio: how much residue should remain in the soil and how much should be processed into biochar for maximum yield.

The Economic Hurdle

For the international observer, the critical point is that biochar is not a "magic bullet" or a total replacement for mineral fertilizers. Its viability depends on a strict cost-benefit analysis for the farmer. The transition to biochar will only happen if the following are quantified:

  • The cost of production and transport per hectare.
  • The measurable increase in crop yield versus the investment cost.
  • The reduction in water and fertilizer expenditure.
  • The payback period for the investment.

Currently, the potential for biochar remains theoretical for wide-scale use. To move from pilot projects to a national economic trend, the country requires multi-season field trials across different soil types and climates to ensure that the impact on yield and groundwater safety is positive and sustainable.

Ultimately, Uzbekistan's approach suggests a realization that water efficiency is not just about spending less water, but about maximizing the utility of every drop already in the ground.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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