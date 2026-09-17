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Falling Oil Output and Strong Tenge Cut Kazakhstan's Budget Revenue

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Kazakhstan's national budget is underperforming due to a combination of falling oil output and a stronger-than-anticipated tenge, which has eroded import tax revenues. First Vice-Minister of National Economy Azamat Amrin detailed these shortfalls during the presentation of the 2027-2029 budget project.

Flag of Kazakhstan
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Radosław Drożdżewski (Zwiadowca21), https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Flag of Kazakhstan

The Oil Production Gap

The primary hit to the treasury comes from a drop in crude oil extraction. While forecasts had projected 100.5 million tonnes for 2026, actual output fell to 96 million tonnes, cited as a consequence of the current geopolitical climate. This volume gap alone cost the budget approximately 200 billion tenge.

The impact, however, extends beyond direct state revenue. Amrin noted a ripple effect hitting oil-field service companies and sector employees. He estimated that the overall reduction in production has stripped 1.7 trillion tenge in liquidity from the broader economy, leading to a corresponding decline in tax receipts.

Currency Divergence

The budget is also suffering from a significant discrepancy between forecasted and actual exchange rates. The 2025 budget was built on a projected rate of 540 tenge per USD, but the currency is currently trading near 447 tenge.

This appreciation of the tenge has lowered the local cost of imports. Because the tenge value of imported goods has dropped while dollar prices remained stable, the state has lost over 700 billion tenge in Value Added Tax (VAT) on imports alone.

Consumption and Fiscal Pressure

Beyond energy and currency, the government identified a slowdown in trade, particularly in Almaty and Astana, linked to a contraction in consumer lending. This suggests a cooling of domestic demand in the country's primary urban hubs.

Additionally, the budget is facing increased pressure from VAT refunds. According to Amrin, a simplified refund methodology has led to a surge in claims, increasing the state's reimbursement obligations by approximately 700 billion tenge.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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