Turkmenistan Sees a Rise in the Number of Women Leaving the Country

School graduates in Turkmenistan are increasingly leaving the country in August and early September, with a notable rise in young women seeking paths abroad.
Those who secure student visas enroll in foreign educational institutions, often selecting programs that allow them to work concurrently with their studies. Others utilize 90-day tourist visas as a temporary entry point, attempting to find employment upon arrival.
This shift indicates a trend where education is being used as a primary vehicle for migration and immediate labor market entry, rather than solely for academic qualification.