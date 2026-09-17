Turkmenistan Sees a Rise in the Number of Women Leaving the Country

School graduates in Turkmenistan are increasingly leaving the country in August and early September, with a notable rise in young women seeking paths abroad.

Photo: Designed by Freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Foreign students

Those who secure student visas enroll in foreign educational institutions, often selecting programs that allow them to work concurrently with their studies. Others utilize 90-day tourist visas as a temporary entry point, attempting to find employment upon arrival.

This shift indicates a trend where education is being used as a primary vehicle for migration and immediate labor market entry, rather than solely for academic qualification.