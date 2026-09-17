Energy Policy Clash: US Links Trade Access to Geopolitical Alignment With India

Washington has linked trade access to geopolitical alignment, imposing tariffs on Indian goods as a direct response to New Delhi's continued procurement of Russian oil. This shift introduces a new friction point in bilateral relations, as the U.S. also proposes tariffs targeting nations that actively reduce their dependence on Russian energy—essentially penalising those who deviate from U.S.-led energy sanctions.

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New Delhi has cautioned that these measures risk undermining bilateral trade and diplomatic engagement. The tariffs create a contradiction in current economic goals: while both nations have expressed an ambition to double bilateral trade and are negotiating a limited trade deal, the introduction of energy-linked duties threatens to offset these gains.

The mechanism of these tariffs shifts the cost of energy diversification onto the Indian exporter, potentially pricing Indian goods out of the U.S. market. For businesses, this increases the risk premium on trade with the U.S., turning energy procurement policy into a direct variable in trade competitiveness.