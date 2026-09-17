Soviet-Era Uranium Sites in Kyrgyzstan Enter New Cleanup Phase

Kyrgyzstan is planning a new phase of remediation at the former Soviet uranium production sites in the village of Kadjy-Sai, Issyk-Kul region.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by ArticCynda, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Radiation warning sign in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, Ukraine

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the cleanup of the main tailings pond was completed in 2019. The next operational stage involves the demolition of obsolete industrial buildings and the physical relocation of radioactive ash dumps.

The project aims to remove contaminated materials from the village territory to eliminate radiation risks for residents and clear land for future use.