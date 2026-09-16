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Global Trade Faces Worst Disruption in 80 years, Warns WTO

World

The global trading system is facing its most severe disruption in eight decades, according to the World Trade Organization's (WTO) 2026 World Trade Report. The findings highlight a critical juncture for international commerce: reforming the existing rulebook could inject approximately $3 trillion into the global economy.

Cargo ship
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Cargo ship

The cost of inaction is significantly higher. A failure to stabilize and update trade rules could erode global GDP by 5% to 10%. This systemic decline would not be distributed evenly; the report warns that the poorest nations would suffer an impact nearly four times greater than that of developed economies.

The data suggests that the breakdown of trade predictability creates a disproportionate risk for emerging markets, where reliance on open trade for growth is highest. The disparity in potential losses underscores the urgency for a multilateral resolution to current trade frictions.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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