World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

India To Ban Critical Veterinary Antibiotics to Fight Antimicrobial Resistance

World

The Union Health Ministry is moving to ban the import, manufacture, sale, and distribution of two groups of antibiotics for animal use: carboxypenicillins and phosphonic acid derivatives. This proposal, detailed in a draft notification, aims to reduce antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and align India's veterinary drug regulations with international safety standards.

Injection tools
Photo: www.pexels.com by cottonbro studio is licensed under Бесплатное использование
Injection tools

The ministry stated that the use of these specific antimicrobials in animals poses a risk to human health, noting that safer alternatives are already available for livestock and veterinary care.

This regulatory shift follows a review by the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB). During a session on April 24, 2025, the DTAB evaluated a request from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to prohibit 37 antimicrobials from veterinary use. The board discovered that none of these 37 drugs had been approved for animal use by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

While the DTAB immediately recommended banning 34 of these substances—most of which are reserved for human treatment under European Union regulations—the government sought additional input from the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) regarding the remaining three groups. The current draft notification now addresses two of those: carboxypenicillins and phosphonic acid derivatives.

The crackdown on veterinary antibiotics is partly driven by trade requirements. The European Union prohibits the import of animal-origin food products if they contain residues of antimicrobials reserved for human medicine. By tightening these rules, India aims to ensure that food-producing animals are treated with drugs that do not compromise human medical treatments or block export opportunities to the EU market.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
China Returns to U.S. Natural Gas: What the New China Gas Deal Means
Business
China Returns to U.S. Natural Gas: What the New China Gas Deal Means
Saudi Oil Exports Plummet as Houthi Control of Bab el-Mandeb Disrupts Shipping
World
Saudi Oil Exports Plummet as Houthi Control of Bab el-Mandeb Disrupts Shipping
Russia's Kaliningrad Surrounded by NATO – But Who Really Owns the Postwar Map?
Europe
Russia's Kaliningrad Surrounded by NATO – But Who Really Owns the Postwar Map?
Popular
China Returns to U.S. Natural Gas: What the New China Gas Deal Means

China Gas Holdings inked a 20-year deal for U.S. LNG, with first shipments slated for 2030, signaling a significant shift.

China Returns to U.S. Natural Gas: What the New China Gas Deal Means
U.S. Oil Reserves Hit 40-Year Low Amid Global Supply Disruptions
U.S. Oil Reserves Hit 40-Year Low Amid Global Supply Disruptions
New Russian Atom Electric Vehicle: Rear-Wheel Drive and 204 HP Motor
Trump Pressures EU to Move Industrial Production to US
Russia's Kaliningrad Surrounded by NATO – But Who Really Owns the Postwar Map? Yury Bocharov AfD Landslide Shakes Germany as CDU Loses More Than Half Its Support Andrey Mihayloff EU Opens Its Market to Armenian Goods — But There Is a Catch Andrey Nikolaev
Saudi Oil Exports Plummet as Houthi Control of Bab el-Mandeb Disrupts Shipping
Finland Finds Secret Route to Move Banned Goods Into Russia
Fuel Prices Surge: Russia's Inflation to Climb Higher
Fuel Prices Surge: Russia's Inflation to Climb Higher
Last materials
Common Vaping Flavor Disrupts Development of Embryonic Cells
Arabian Sea Incident: India Slams Pakistan's 'Unprofessional' Naval Conduct
Russia’s ATM Network Shrinks to Its Lowest Level in 15 Years
AWD vs 4WD: Which drive system fits your driving environment
American Dream Falling Apart: Gas Stations Record Historic Collapse in Traditional Fuel Prices
India's Border Strategy: Results of Operation Sindoor in 2025-2026 Report
How to Replace a Torn Mosquito Screen: A Simple DIY Fix for an Old Frame
Kyrgyzstan Seeks South Korean Capital for Industrial Shift
Fashion shifts from quiet luxury to visual maximalism
Heat Damage Avoided: Cold Curling Locks in New Shape Without Thermal Stress
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.