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American Dream Falling Apart: Gas Stations Record Historic Collapse in Traditional Fuel Prices

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Diesel fuel prices in the United States have reached a new historic peak, surpassing the $6 per gallon threshold. Over the past year, costs have surged by 170%, creating significant pressure on the national logistics system and threatening to trigger a new wave of inflation as transportation and agricultural expenses are passed on to consumers.

An ExxonMobil gas station in Hiawassee, Georgia
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Harrison Keely, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
An ExxonMobil gas station in Hiawassee, Georgia

Market Record: Figures and Data

The average price for diesel in the U.S. has hit $6.27 per gallon. This marks a sharp increase from the beginning of 2025, when prices were below $3.50. The current rate exceeds the previous record set in July 2022, when diesel reached $5.80 per gallon.

Macroeconomist Artem Loginov told Pravda.Ru that the 170% annual increase indicates a deep imbalance in the domestic energy market, resulting from a shortage of refining capacity and rising operational costs.

Regional Crisis in California

California continues to face the most severe price hikes due to state taxes and environmental regulations. The average price there has topped $8.20 per gallon, with some stations charging over $9.00.

Financial analyst Nikita Volkov noted that fuel accounts for up to 40% of operational costs for transport companies. He warned Pravda.Ru that such steep increases force small carriers to either face bankruptcy or immediately transfer these costs to their clients.

Economic Impact and Consumer Consequences

Because diesel powers the majority of U.S. freight trucks, construction equipment, and farm machinery, the price spike affects food costs starting at the harvest stage. The domestic deficit is further aggravated by U.S. efforts to restrict energy imports through sanctions.

Financial consultant Ilya Kravtsov told Pravda.Ru that the situation creates a domino effect: expensive fuel leads to higher costs for fertilizers, crop harvesting, and final delivery to stores, meaning the end consumer ultimately pays the price.

Event Economic Consequence
170% Diesel Price Increase Higher logistics costs and inflationary pressure
Prices over $9 (California) Risk of mass bankruptcy for private carriers
Higher Agricultural Costs Increased prices for basic food products

Industry Analysis

Why diesel is rising faster than gasoline: High industrial and logistics demand, coupled with reduced refining capacity, has created a supply deficit that impacts diesel more severely than consumer gasoline.

Impact on shipping and goods: Logistics companies are implementing fuel surcharges, which may increase the final price of delivered goods by 10-15% in the short term.

Potential for government intervention: Analysts suggest that releasing strategic reserves provides only temporary relief. A systemic price reduction would require stimulating domestic refining and removing sanctions barriers, which contradicts current political policy.

Supply chain risks: While a total shortage of goods is unlikely, a decline in the number of active carriers could lead to supply disruptions and longer delivery times within the country.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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