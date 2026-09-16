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Uzbekistan Now Has the Fastest Fixed-Line Internet in the CIS

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Uzbekistan has moved up three spots in the Speedtest Global Index for both mobile and fixed-line internet as of August. The country now ranks first among CIS nations for fixed-line connection speeds.

Breakthrough in wireless networks: data transfer speed is 9000 times faster than 5G
Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:2019-07-21_-_Vodafone_5G_Standort_Hattstedt1.jpg by Fabian Horst
Breakthrough in wireless networks: data transfer speed is 9000 times faster than 5G

According to the Ministry of Digital Technologies, mobile download speeds rose from 62.42 Mbps to 65.27 Mbps in a single month, pushing the country from 75th to 72nd place globally. This reflects a broader shift; over the last five years, Uzbekistan has climbed 65 positions in the mobile speed rankings.

The acceleration is particularly evident in the current year. In the first eight months of 2026, mobile download speeds increased by 27%, rising from 51.42 Mbps to 65.27 Mbps.

Fixed-line networks also showed growth, with speeds moving from 94.23 Mbps to 94.50 Mbps. Compared to December 2025 data, this improvement shifted Uzbekistan's global standing from 76th to 73rd place.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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