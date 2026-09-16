India's Rabies Crisis: Urgent Need for Coordinated Canine Vaccination

India is at risk of missing the 2030 deadline to eliminate human rabies transmitted by dogs, according to public health experts. While nations like Chile and Bhutan have already cleared this hurdle, India continues to struggle with high rates of dog bites and fragmented health interventions.

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The scale of the crisis is stark. Data from the National Rabies Control Programme (NRCP) indicates that over 20,000 people die from rabies in India every year, with the vast majority of these deaths resulting from dog bites. The disparity in how the disease is managed across different states remains a primary obstacle; some regions lack the basic infrastructure required for systematic vaccination and disease tracking.

Chile and Bhutan provide a blueprint for success. Chile was declared rabies-free by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2019, while Bhutan reached the same milestone in 2021. Both countries achieved this by combining mass canine vaccination drives with strict stray dog management and rigorous surveillance systems.

In India, experts argue that the gap between national policy and ground-level execution is too wide. To meet the WHO's 2030 global target, the country must move beyond fragmented efforts toward a coordinated national strategy. This requires strengthening veterinary services, securing consistent funding for anti-rabies programmes, and increasing public awareness to prevent bites.

Although the central government has acknowledged the need for better coordination with state authorities, health professionals warn that incremental changes are insufficient. Without immediate and comprehensive reforms in animal population control and vaccine distribution, the 2030 goal remains unlikely.