Arabian Sea Incident: India Slams Pakistan's 'Unprofessional' Naval Conduct

India has summoned Pakistan's High Commissioner in New Delhi to lodge a formal protest following a collision between naval vessels from both nations in the Arabian Sea. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) termed the conduct of the Pakistani naval units as "unprofessional and unacceptable."

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Indian Navy is licensed under GODL-India INS Shakti (A57) with IRIS Dena (75) and Russian cruiser Varyag during Milan exercise 2024

According to the Indian Navy, the incident occurred in international waters when the Pakistani ship failed to take standard precautions to avoid the crash. New Delhi has highlighted that such lapses in maritime conduct risk regional safety and could lead to more severe consequences if left unaddressed.

The MEA has demanded transparency and accountability from Islamabad, requesting immediate measures to prevent similar occurrences. While both countries have agreed to investigate the collision, India has insisted on a clear explanation for the breach of professional naval standards.

The diplomatic summons underscores the tension surrounding the incident, though the Indian government stated its continued preference for maintaining regional stability through established diplomatic channels.