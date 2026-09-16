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India's Border Strategy: Results of Operation Sindoor in 2025-2026 Report

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Operation Sindoor, launched in May 2025, has altered the strategic balance along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), according to the Defence Ministry’s 2025-26 annual report. The primary outcome of the operation is a measurable reduction in People's Liberation Army (PLA) presence, which has shifted the border dynamic toward a more stable state.

A view of the river in India
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A view of the river in India

The report identifies a gap between existing military capabilities and the requirements revealed during the May 2025 conflict. This has led to a systematic review of force restructuring and a pivot toward 'jointness'—integrated coordination between different military arms. The Ministry is now prioritising the integration of emerging technologies to eliminate these operational voids.

Beyond immediate troop movements, the Ministry is focusing on two structural reinforcements: the expansion of border infrastructure and the strengthening of intelligence networks. These measures are intended to transition the border from a state of reactive crisis management to long-term stability.

While the reduced PLA footprint suggests a cooling of tensions, the Ministry maintains that current stability is contingent on sustained vigilance and the rapid closing of the identified capability gaps.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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